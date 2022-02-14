AIESEC in University of Sri Jayewardenepura conducts flagship leadership development seminar for 10th consecutive time

AIESEC in University of Jayewardenepura successfully conducted JXLDS 10.0, the tenth iteration of its annual leadership development seminar, at Laya Leisure, Kukuleganga, on January 22 and 23.

The two-day conference, which is targeted for the entity’s membership and has helped bring forth leaders from within its ranks for a decade now, comprised various sessions conducted by the Executive Board of the entity and select external facilitators.

The event saw the delegates experience team-building activities, outbound training, informative sessions, and engage in several leadership-centric spaces over the two-day event schedule. Among the highlights of the event was the theme party conducted under the theme of the fictional land of Wakanda that allowed the membership a chance to express themselves through costumes, games, and an evening on the dance floor.

Notably, the conference was conducted in a group-wise bubble system from start to finish with strict adherence to safety guidelines in the backdrop of Covid cases once again rearing its head in the country. The delegates engaged in each session in their respective bubbles of six to seven members. Their overnight accommodation was also arranged in such a way that each delegate was allocated a room of their own for the night.

Several partners came on board to bring JXLDS 10.0 to fruition, including KL.LK, Fresh Milk Dairies, Haycarb PLC, Premier Partners Institute of Management, Singhagiri, Darley Butler & Co., Singha Holdings, Mark and Comm, and ORO International, along with several other banner and gift partners.

Local Committee President of AIESEC in University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Vikum Wijekoon, said that the seminar has helped the youth of the entity identify their true capabilities for many years now and that it will continue to do so for years to come.

“JXLDS is a place for someone to see that they are so much capable than they believe they are. We are proud and delighted to see JXLDS held for its 10th year in grand style and hope to see the conference continue to bring forth young leaders in future,” he said.

The overwhelmingly positive feedback for the event from both the membership of AIESEC in University of Sri Jayewardenepura, as well as the external partners involved bears testament to the success of the event, which was conducted on an even grander scale than previous years in light of it being the 10th anniversary of JXLDS and its significance in shaping youth leaders.