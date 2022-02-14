ADA in Sri Lanka appoints Sanjini Munaweera as Country Director

Data and artificial intelligence company, ADA in Sri Lanka, further strengthened its leadership ranks with the recent appointment of Sanjini Munaweera as Country Director for Sri Lanka. Bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company, Munaweera first joined ADA in Sri Lanka back in 2019 as the Director, Client Leadership, where she led the Marketing Services and Digital Sales Teams. Munaweera is best known as a disruptor, thought leader, and a mentor, who thrives on cultivating relationships to evolve and grow.

Fully equipped to strategically lead the company to reach new heights, Munaweera has over two decades of experience across multiple industries, bringing great success to the FMCG, Telco, Technology, BFSI, Travel, as well as Retail and Manufacturing industries locally and globally. She drives successful customer experience and ROI on offline and online platforms in the B2B and B2C space with well-planned strategies and deep data insights. With working knowledge across borders in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Pacific, Munaweera specialises in building brands across multiple industries and platforms, optimising end-to-end user experiences, technology and solution selling, building customer and partner relationships, as well as developing people and managing diverse teams.

Speaking on her recent appointment, Country Director of ADA Sri Lanka, Sanjini Munaweera stated, “I am honored to be taking on this new role at ADA and excited as I embark on this new adventure as Country Director. I look forward to leading my energetic and inspiring team as we collectively help clients embrace their digital journey. We are constantly striving to add value by leveraging our deep data-driven insights and recommend solutions for consistent growth. I am thankful to the Clients that have trusted ADA and embarked on a journey with us over the past few years, we look forward to growing together. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the management at ADA, for the confidence placed in me as ADA Sri Lanka takes the next step in our journey unlocking real value and growth for our stakeholders across the board.”

Srinivas Gattamneni, the CEO of ADA, said, “We are thrilled to have Sanjini as the Country Director of ADA in Sri Lanka. She has proven herself to be an exceptional strategist and leader since her tenure as General Manager, and I am confident that she will lead the team in Sri Lanka to scale even greater heights with her vast experience and vision.”

With a vision to deliver the future of marketing by combining the best of data science, technology, creativity and content, ADA in Sri Lanka prides itself in providing solid data-driven strategies coupled with a strong execution to deliver stellar results. ADA is a subsidiary of Axiata Group, Malaysia and operates in ten markets. Since entering Sri Lanka four years ago, ADA in Sri Lanka provides digital marketing solutions and strategies in a rapidly changing, expanding, and complex market space.