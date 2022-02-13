Twelve Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lankan waters

Twelve Indian fishermen have been detained by the Sri Lanka Navy for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that in an operation conducted at sea north of Talaimannar last night (Saturday) the Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize 02 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The North Central Naval Command conducted the operation by deploying Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla.

The Navy said that it seized 02 Indian trawlers engaging in bottom trawling in Sri Lankan waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). (Colombo Gazette)