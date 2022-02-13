Thirteen injured after London bar floor collapses

Emergency services were called to the Two More Years bar in Hackney Wick at about 16:50 GMT.
Firefighters rescued seven people who were trapped after the incident.
Paramedics said three people were seriously hurt and 10 more had minor injuries. Four were taken to hospital and major trauma centres.
Hal, a mental health worker and therapist from Stratford was on the mezzanine floor when it collapsed. He managed to escape the fall with a few scratches.
“It sounded like a rumbling – a bit like an earthquake. You can’t be prepared for anything like this,” he told the BBC.
He said he was “pretty much in the middle of the upper mezzanine of the bar” after a football friendly between Clapton CFC and Stonewall FC.
“Thankfully I was able to heave myself out,” he said.
“We all helped each other out.”
Brian Jordan, strategic commander at London Ambulance Service, said the collapse was treated as a major incident and teams from the air ambulance were sent to the site.
London Fire Brigade station commander Sacha Clement said crews found seven people who were trapped upstairs on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor.
“Crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building,” the station commander said.
LFB said crews from three fire engines from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations attended the scene. (Courtesy BBC)