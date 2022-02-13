The Kingsbury, Colombo gears up for the most romantic day of the year

You won’t be needing one of cupid’s arrows to fall madly in love this year, thanks to these romantic Valentine’s day offerings The Kingsbury, Colombo has in store for you. The splendid façades and lavish chandeliered ceilings holds The Kingsbury as one of the city’s most opulent hotels. From restaurants and bars with breathtaking sunset views to those delectable meals to tickle your senses, toast to your love with the perfect date night here in the city, or even in the comfort of your cosy home with the hotel’s delivery platform.

The Kingsbury Indulgence has put together a collection of cakes and desserts to spoil every chocolate lover with notes of rich caramel, coffee, fruity delights and more. From personalized cakes to a range of cupcakes and valentine’s day cookies, they’ll make even the sappiest of holidays palatable.

Whether your passion is just blossoming or weathered many a storm, the Sky Lounge promises you an unforgettable evening. The refreshing sundowners are best enjoyed as the red orb dips below the ocean waves whilst you listen to the soothing jazzy tunes of “Sky Scope” with the stunning skyline and the city beneath your feet. Tickets are priced at Rs. 5,000 and is fully redeemable at the Sky Lounge.

Valentine’s Day for some, evokes notions of romantic restaurants and buffets laced with aphrodisiac ingredients. The Harbour Court is definitely the place to be this Monday night as they concoct an enchanting dinner buffet priced at Rs. 4,400 nett available from 6.30 pm onwards.

If you are in the mood to put on your dancing shoes and just wash those Monday blues away with your significant other or even friends and colleagues, head over to the Honey Beach Club and enjoy an early night as OHME and DJ E2 get your toes tapping. Priced at Rs. 3,000 (fully redeemable on food and beverage items at the club), lap up the shimmering ocean views and enjoy a well-deserved night out.

The Kingsbury, Colombo’s Japanese restaurant Tenku, the seafood lover’s “Ocean” and the city’s famous Chinese restaurant “Yue Chuan” will continue serving their à la carte menus for all those who prefer a relaxed, quiet evening with their family and friends.