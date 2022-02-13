Rain expected in several parts of Sri Lanka after dry spell

The Department of Meteorology says heavy rain can be expected in most parts of the country, following a dry spell over the past several weeks.

According to the Department of Meteorology, heavy rain above 100mm

can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and in the Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts later tonight (Sunday).

Several spells of showers will also occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts tomorrow (Monday).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in theWestern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts in the morning hours.

The public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize any damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. (Colombo Gazette)