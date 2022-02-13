No move to lift ban on spear fishing in Sri Lanka

The Government says it has no plans to lift the ban on spear fishing in Sri Lanka.
State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera said that there have been requests to lift the ban on spear fishing.
However he said that spear fishing remains illegal in Sri Lanka and the Government of Sri Lanka will not be lifting the ban or relaxing the current laws.
The State Minister said the Department of Fisheries has also commenced an investigation in to the videos shared on social media on illegal Spear Fishing.
He said that continuous raids are conducted islandwide by officials and that two weeks ago such raids were conducted in Dehiwala and Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)
Crabs that are two inches can be taken, likewise prawns that are less than a inch, fish that are less than 6 inches, and lobsters that are less than 6 inches. This is not illegal, or if it is; not enforced. But spear fishing is illegal.
Another, paddy cultivator as a minister !!! What do you expect ?
Good point Gabriella. They need regulations and proper enforcement.