Mövenpick Colombo takes customers to the pinnacle of love this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day Mövenpick Hotel offers its guests the Pinnacle of Valentine’s Day celebrations. The hotel with altitude and attitude transforms itself into the tallest destination of love for all those who wish to celebrate their relationships. The entire hotel and all its outlets will offer personalised dining and indulgence offers to suit the unique needs of guests.

The Hotel has curated a Suite Valentine’s Escape for guests, by turning Valentine’s Day into an extended Valentine’s Weekend Escape between the 11th to the 17th of February. The Junior Suites are appointed with their own bathtubs overlooking the Indian Ocean and will feature strewn rose petals for that extra touch of romance. A delightful breakfast in bed, high tea for two, chocolates at turndown and a complementary bottle of wine are all part of this enticing offer.

At Vistas, Mövenpick’s trademark Rooftop Bar & Lounge, couples can enjoy an indulgent dinner with a breathtaking view. A special 5-course Valentine’s dinner will be served with two complementary glasses of bubbly and is priced at LKR 12,000 nett per couple

The Valentine’s a la carte Dinner at Robata is sure to satiate the Asian cuisine cravings of guests who can enjoy two complementary glasses of wine for a minimum spend of LKR 5,000. Robata’s dim, intimate and cosy atmosphere is perfect for those seeking privacy and seclusion. An exclusive Teppanyaki Menu will also be available for one exclusive booking for the night at LKR 15,000 per couple on prior reservation.

For that sophisticated, fine dining experience Movenpick has curated a deluxe 5-course candle lit dinner at the Matterhorn which will provide an unparalleled Valentine’s indulgence. The setting will be exquisite, and the cuisine will be made with skilful precision and creativity to tantalise the most discerning tastebuds. Dinner will commence with two glasses of bubbly and a mouth-watering platter of canapes at the Mansion Bar and is priced at LKR 15,000 per couple.

A special Valentine’s Day High Tea is planned where friends can celebrate their friendship or daughters can pamper their mothers etc.. A delicious array of sweets, savouries and beverages will be served to guests at the Mansion and the Lobby Lounge and is priced at Rs. 3000 per person.

The Hotel’s International Restaurant Ayu will feature an extensive Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet for friends or couples who wish to celebrate in groups. A complementary wine bottle will be gifted to groups of 5.

Movenpick will also offer the sweetest expressions of love with a captivating selection of stunning cakes, desserts and chocolates with a special flower cart with elegant flower bouquets and long-stemmed roses to make it a one stop shop for all Valentine’s Goodies. These delights will be available from 7-17 February on the Hotel’s delivery platform ‘Gourmet” or for pick-up.

For the past five years the famed Swiss Brand has introduced guests from all across the world to an intriguing and fascinating gastronomic journey, encapsulated in a luxurious and artistically stunning interior. Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 24 countries and is a part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle Group comprising 5000 hotels, resorts and residences.