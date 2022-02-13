Love conquers all at Hilton Colombo

Hilton Colombo is gearing up to offer unique locations for those in search of romance. Their opulent décor and unique food offering lend themselves to an unforgettable evening filled with ambience. For an evening of romantic indulgence, their talented team of Chefs have created mouthwatering menus especially for Valentine’s Day.

Graze Kitchen has employed their classic key to success when designing their Valentine buffet menu, using the finest local produce and applying an innovative international influence upon it. To start, guests will enjoy an array of salads and cold cuts on an extensive lunch and dinner buffet priced at Rs 4888nett and Rs 5888nett respectively. Next, a taste of succulent meats, fresh seafood and a selection of delectable mains awaits. To end, diners will be delighted with the variety of tempting desserts. Free flow of refreshing Mocktails and Cocktails are included on the buffet and a complimentary red rose for the lady diners.

SunsetBlu at Hilton Colombo has also created exquisite menus to celebrate the most romantic day of the year. The exceptional set menus can be enjoyed surrounded by the restaurant’s magnificent view of the pool, lake and sophisticated ambience. A limited edition of exclusive Cabanas for Couple Dining at Rs 20,000nett (5-Course) and dining around the pool at Rs 8,000nett per person (4-Course) are options available with live entertainment by COLD SWEAT and DJs setting the mood; perfect for the ultimate romantic evening.

A special Valentine collection of cakes, chocolates and dessert jars accompanied with a range of flower bouquets will be available at Café Kai from the 12th to the 14th February. For easy purchase, visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com Free delivery available. Terms & conditions apply.

Not only this, but Hilton Colombo is offering an unmissable opportunity for those yearning to rekindle their love. The hotel has joined forces with Careem Jewellers, to create the city’s most extravagant “Love Package” which includes In-Room Check-in, a bottle of Bubbly, a red rose for the lady, the Love Tub and a gift voucher worth Rs 250,000 courtesy Careems. The Love Package is priced at Rs 458,888nett per night sharing double. Valid for stays between 12th & 16th February 2022.

For more information and restaurant bookings, visit the website or call on 2492492.