US investigates steel nail imports from Sri Lanka

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) has determined that there is a reasonable indication that the US industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of steel nails from Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and Turkey that are allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of steel nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey, with its preliminary countervailing duty determinations due on or about March 25, 2022 and its preliminary antidumping duty determinations due on or about June 8, 2022.

The Commission’s public report Steel Nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey (Inv. Nos. 701-TA-673-677 and 731-TA-1580-1583 (Preliminary), USITC Publication 5283, February 2022) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available after March 15, 2022; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at: https://www.usitc.gov/commission_publications_library

(Colombo Gazette)