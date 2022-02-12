US diplomat to visit Lithuania amid economic coercion from China

Washington, January 29: US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Lithuania to meet with senior government officials and discuss the United States’ continuing strong support for Lithuania amid increased political pressure and economic coercion from China.

“Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, January 30 – February 1, and to Brussels, Belgium, February 2-4, 2022,” the US department of state said in a statement.

During his visit to Vilnius, Fernandez will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S.-Lithuania relations, opportunities for deepening bilateral economic cooperation, and our shared commitment to rules-based policies that encourage responsible, sustainable economic development.

The Under Secretary will also discuss the United States’ continuing strong support for Lithuania in the face of political pressure and economic coercion from the People’s Republic of China, read the statement.

The U.S. delegation led by Under Secretary Fernandez will include senior leaders from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) to discuss the implementation of the recently signed USD 600 million memorandum of understanding to expand opportunities for U.S. exporters and Lithuanian buyers in areas such as high-tech manufacturing, business services, and renewable energy, the statement said.

According to the statement, in Brussels, the Under Secretary will meet with EU officials to discuss issues of common concern, including countering economic coercion and deepening and expanding transatlantic trade and investment through the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

In both capitals, Under Secretary Fernandez will discuss collaboration to deliver a positive economic agenda that increases prosperity for the people of the United States, Lithuania, and the entire European Union, the statement added. –(USAlliesNews.com)