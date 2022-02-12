Threat of power cut as two power plants face technical issues

There is a threat of power cuts being experienced in some parts of the country as two power plants faced technical issues today.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that the West Coast power plant in Kerawalapitiya and the privately-owned Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station in Colombo faced technical issues today.

The West Coast Power power plant added 270 MW of power to the national grid while Sojitz added 130 MW to the national grid.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that steps are being taken to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

The PUCSL had said yesterday that there will not be scheduled power cuts till Monday. (Colombo Gazette)