Hasaranga becomes most expensive overseas player in IPL auction 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan allrounder who has continuously impressed the cricketing fraternity, has become the most expensive overseas player till now in the IPL Auction 2022.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s bidding started from a rather ‘modest’ base price of 1 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad were bidding aggressively for the all-rounder. Within moments, the bids crossed the 10 crore mark.

However, it didn’t stop at 10 crores and went on to Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding 10.75 crores for Wanindu. Wanindu was a part of RCB in the last season who came as a replacement and has continued to impress in the international circuit for Sri Lanka.

The bid stood at 10.75 when the IPL Auction 2022 had to stop midway due to unfortunate circumstances. A one-hour break has been taken and the bidding will continue. Sri Lanka would be delighted as he became the most expensive overseas player in IPL Auction 2022 with at least 10.75 crores guaranteed.

While talking about the IPL Auction 2022, Shreyas Iyer has been the most expensive buy till now, going for 12.25 crores to Kolkata Knight Riders. Harshal Patel also crossed the 10-crore mark and went back to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10.75 crores. (Courtesy Cricketmore)