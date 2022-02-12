Electricity and all services related to health declared essential service

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared electricity and all services related to health as essential services.

Issuing a special gazette notice, the President declared the supply of electricity, all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution as essential services.

The gazette quoted the President as saying that by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, he has issued an order declaring the services specified in the gazette to be an essential public service.

The President considers it necessary that the services specified in the gazette provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Co-operative Society is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted. (Colombo Gazette)