A notorious drug dealer has been shot dead during a confrontation with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Moratuwa.

The Police said that DulaSameera Sampath alias “Abba” was killed in a shootout with the STF in Egoda Uyana, Moratuwa.

The Police said that one STF member was injured in the incident.

The incident had taken place when the STF launched an operation to arrest the suspect last night (Thursday). (Colombo Gazette)