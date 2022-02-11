China’s South China Sea actions faces counter reactions from international community

China’s shift from the so-called ‘nine-dash line’ toward a new legal theory based on Four-Sha to bolster its claims in the South China Sea (SCS) region could create new challenges for the countries in the region and international community. The Four-Sha is an attempt to develop an UNCLOS-like justification for control over the South China Sea, with some sort of legal basis.

This shift has been noticed by member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and “is even more serious” than the old claim, according to Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

“Four Sha” (four sands archipelagos) are the four island groups in the SCS region over which Beijing claims it has “historical rights”. The Chinese call them Dongsha Qundao, Xisha Qundao, Zhongsha Qundao and Nansha Qundao. Internationally they are known as Pratas Islands, Paracel Islands, the Macclesfield Bank area and Spratly Islands.

Amid the Chinese designs two U.S. aircraft carrier groups have entered the SCS region for training to reassure allies and demonstrate resolve to “counter malign influence”. The carrier groups will carry out exercises including anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and maritime interdiction operations to strengthen combat readiness. The training will be conducted in accordance with international law in international waters.

Over the past year the USA has dispatched several aircraft carriers and battleships to assert “freedom of navigation” rights in the South China Sea, while also consolidating its alliances with Japan and Australia among other countries. Last year USA and Japan held a massive military exercise. Air Forces from Australia, Japan and the US are set to take part in the annual tri-lateral field training exercise, Cope North 2022.

The joint exercise will be conducted from February 2-18 at Guam and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. Cope North 2022 aims to increase the interoperability of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), US Air Force (USAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jieitai) by sharing tactics, techniques and procedures for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Meanwhile, UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, are to travel to Australia to try to cement security and trade ties in the backdrop of the Aukus deal involving the two countries and the US.

“The fact that two key cabinet figures are willing to leave the UK at a time of high domestic political tension, with Boris Johnson’s future as prime minister in doubt and amid the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, shows the importance the Conservative government attaches to the relationship with Australia,” according to a report in The Guardian.

AUKUS is intended to be more than an agreement about submarines and will cover the sharing of information in a number of technological areas, including artificial intelligence, underwater systems, and long-range-strike, cyber and quantum capabilities, according to The Guardian Report.

But it is not just the big powers that are building deterrent structures. The Philippine defense chief signed an 18.9 billion peso ($378 million) deal Friday with India to acquire the military’s first shore-based anti-ship missile system that he said would be used to defend the country’s sovereignty especially in the disputed South China Sea. “As the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, the BrahMos missiles will provide deterrence against any attempt to undermine our sovereignty and sovereign rights, especially in the West Philippines Sea,” Lorenzana said, using the Philippine name for the disputed waters.

The missile firepower “will provide counterattack capabilities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” he said.

Lorenzana was referring to a 200-nautical-mile (370-kilometer) stretch of sea where coastal states have been granted exclusive rights to explore and tap fish and other sea resources under the 1982 UN Convention of the Law of the Sea. Many disputes involving Chinese coast guard and fishing ships and Philippine vessels have occurred in the waters off the Philippine archipelago.

China’s shifting parameters in the region may cast a shadow on India’s trade, which passes through it, and India’s energy interests in Vietnam. India has repeatedly called for upholding freedom of navigation and overflight through the SCS.

In the SCS region, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan are claimants. While Indonesia is not a party to the South China Sea dispute, Beijing does claim historic rights to areas overlapping with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone, which has led to a rift between Jakarta and Beijing on the issue.

“The nine-dash line has proven to be a really easy target for critics of China’s South China Sea claims,” Benarnews, an online portal that specialises on SE Asia, quoted Julian Ku, a professor at the Hofstra University School of Law in Long Island, New York State, as saying. “It was also directly considered and rejected by the South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal in 2016.”

A US State Department report on China’s SCS claims, titled ‘Limits in the Seas’, does not refer to the ‘Four Sha’ concept. But it refers to China’s sovereignty claim over Dongsha, Xisha, Zhongsha and Nansha.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has recently claimed that his country will not use its strength to “bully” its smaller neighbours. He also highlighted the importance of settling disputes in the South China Sea peacefully.

China significantly increased its coast guard patrols and military exercises in disputed waters from 2020, and dangerous harassment of Southeast Asian oil and gas operations by Chinese law enforcement and retaliatory seabed surveys became the new normal. Then in January 2021, Beijing passed a law strengthening the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) authority to enforce maritime claims, by force if necessary. The law may be ambiguous, but its tough language and vast scope raised anxieties. Reports say China recently conducted day-and-night flight exercises in Yongxing Island in the South China Sea as warplanes launched mock attacks during the day with the Chinese navy’s J-11B fighter jets also taking part.

China moved to start creating artificial islands in the South China Sea in 2014, building them on top of rocks or reefs which were close to the water’s surface at high tide. New satellite imagery suggested that China is building “full-blown military bases” on controversial artificial islands in the South China Sea. (indiatimes)