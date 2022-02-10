Sri Lankan shortlisted for Commonwealth Youth Awards 2022

Sri Lanka’s Lilan Dayananda has been shortlisted for the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2022.

Twenty extraordinary young people, including inventors, activists and entrepreneurs, from 17 countries have been announced as finalists for this year’s Commonwealth Youth Awards.

Four people from across Asia have been shortlisted for innovations targeting better health, streamlined food production, and supporting new businesses.

Among the four shortlisted is Lilan Dayananda, Co-Founder and CEO of ‘Elzian Agro’.

Lilan offers rural farmers smart agronomy solutions to increase crop yield organically. The project helps farmers respond to significant changes in soil and weather, and potential pest threats through data-based prediction reports.

The project has reached more than 50,000 farmers and supports government bodies in Sri Lanka to better understand the importance of modern smart agronomy solutions. (Colombo Gazette)