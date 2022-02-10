SLPP confident it will sweep the next election

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is confident it will sweep the next election.

The ruling party says it is prepared to go for elections at any time.

SLPP MP Johnston Fernando told Parliament today that his party will hold elections at the appropriate time.

He told the opposition to get ready to contest an election.

Fernando expressed confidence the SLPP will register a big win at the next election.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had also said earlier that the SLPP is prepared to go for elections.

The opposition has said that it will face any election. (Colombo Gazette)