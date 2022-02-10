Roshan Mahanama questions Sri Lankan health authorities

Former cricketer Roshan Mahanama has questioned Sri Lankan health authorities after they had refused to give him a vaccination certificate as he had not got all three doses in Sri Lanka.

in a Facebook post Mahanama said that he had to face an unfortunate incident at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), before travelling to Pakistan to officiate in the PSL 2022.

He said that despite obtaining all three doses of an approved vaccination, he faced much difficulty in clearing security to board the flight.

“I received my 1st vaccination in Sri Lanka. When it was time for me to receive my 2nd and 3rd vaccinations, I was in the UK due to some family commitments. Since we were advised by the UN to get our vaccinations on time, I took my 2nd and 3rd vaccinations in the UK,” he said.

Mahanama said that despite having been responsible and taking the vaccination on time the health authorities in Sri Lanka refused to issue the full vaccination certificate as I had not taken the 2nd and 3rd vaccines in Sri Lanka.

“Many individuals are travelling around the world, especially international students, and it is mandatory to receive the full dose of an approved vaccination to travel, regardless of where it was taken,” he said.

Mahanama said that he believes the authorities need to take better steps in mitigating these sort of issues, so that people do not have to face such difficulties and be rendered helpless. (Colombo Gazette)