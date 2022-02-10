PTA Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament

The Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament by Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris today.

The Bill proposes a number of changes to the existing laws under the PTA which has drawn wide international criticism.

Professor G.L Peiris said that the Bill will be debated in Parliament and can also be challenged in court.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran asked why the Bill has been tabled when the Government had said earlier that it will replace the PTA with a new Counter Terrorism Act.

The EU had yesterday welcomed the submission by the Government of Sri Lanka of amendments to the PTA.

However, the EU noted that important elements had not been included in the Amendment Bill which was gazetted.

In a joint statement issued with the EU, Sri Lanka took note of the views expressed by the EU to take further steps to make the PTA fully compliant with international norms. (Colombo Gazette)