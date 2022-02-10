Parents arrested over death of child after faith healing fails

The parents of a child have been arrested in Badalgama over the death of the boy after an attempt to heal the child through faith and not medicine, failed.

The Police said that the grandmother of the child was also arrested.

According to the Police, the 10-year-old boy had died at his house in Badalgama.

The child had been sick for sometime but was not given medical care.

Instead the parents had looked towards faith healing, but the attempt failed.

The Police said that the parents had also not informed the Police that the child had died.

Instead, they had believed the child will rise from the dead.

However, the Police were later alerted about the death of the boy.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)