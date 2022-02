Julie Chung has taken oaths as the new US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman tweeted saying she was honored to swear in Julie Chung as Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Chung’s distinguished carer and exceptional leadership make her the perfect choice to represent the American people and advance the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership.

I look forward to continuing our work together. the Deputy Secretary of State said. (Colombo Gazette)