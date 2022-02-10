Hambantota Mayor Eraj Fernando resigns

Hambantota Mayor Eraj Fernando has resigned from his post due to personal reasons.

Fernando has also decided to resign from his post as a member of the Hambantota Municipal Council.

Fernando has twice served as the Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council for more than ten years, from 2011 to 2021.

Eraj Ravindra Fernando, who contested for the Hambantota Municipal Council under the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), won from the Mirijjawila Division in Hambantota and was elected as the current Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council in 2018 with the support of the Municipal Councilors of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He was involved in the “toy pistol’ and was arrested in September last year in connection with an assault on two security officers in Bambalapitiya.

The Hambantota High Court in 2019 sentenced Eraj Fernando to rigorous imprisonment for threatening a group of UNP parliamentarians who were on a fact-finding mission on the Hambantota port complex in 2014, by throwing stones at them and pointing a pistol at them. The mayor claimed it was a ‘toy pistol’. (Colombo Gazette)