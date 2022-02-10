Charitha Herath re-appointed COPE Chairman

Professor Charitha Herath has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) for the Second Session of the ninth Parliament.

Herath’s name was proposed by Minister Sarath Weerasekara and seconded by MP Susil Premjayanth at its inaugural committee meeting held today (10) at the Parliament premises.

Prof. Charitha Herath also served as the Chairman of the COPE during the first session of the ninth Parliament.

The Committee Members were recently appointed by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Standing Order 120 (1) of Parliament. Accordingly, Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Rohitha Abegunawardhana, (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera, D. V. Chanaka, Indika Anuruddha Herath, (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa, Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Susil Premajayantha, Anura Dissanayaka, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Jagath Pushpakumara, (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramarathne, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, S. M. Marikkar, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Madhura Withanage and Sagara Kariyawasam are the members of the committee.

Former State Minister Ajith Cabraal, who was a member of the COPE at the last session, has been replaced by MP Sagara Kariyawasam.

The committee approved the submission of the Third Report of the COPE on Investigations during the last quarter of the first session of the ninth Parliament.

The committee also agreed to recall the institutions which had to postpone due to various reasons when they were summoned to the COPE in the last session.

It is the duty of the Committee on Public Enterprises, with the assistance of the Auditor General, to examine the accounts of public corporations, institutions funded wholly or in part by Government and of any business or other undertaking vested under any written law in the Government laid before Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)