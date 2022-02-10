Asha De Vos appointed NARA Director

Marine biologist. Educator and TED Senior Fellow Dr. Asha De Vos has been appointed as a Director of the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera handed over the letters of appointment today.

The New Directors are Professor J Wijerathne (Chairman), Prof Amarasinghe, Dr Asha De Vos, Dr Ashoka,Dilan Fernando and Chaminda Fernando.

Wijesekera said that Mrs Selvendran Salivan De Marian and Mr Chinthaka De Silva will also continue in the Board.

On 27 March 2019, de Vos was celebrated as one 12 Women Changemakers by the Sri Lanka parliament.

In 2020, de Vos was named Sea Hero of the Year by Scuba Diving magazine. (Colombo Gazette)