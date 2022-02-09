Pope to support push for justice in Sri Lanka over Easter attacks

By Easwaran Rutnam and Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Pope Francis has offered support to the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka in its fight for justice over the Easter Sunday attacks, Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said.

In an interview with Daily Mirror online and Lankadeepa online last evening (Tuesday), Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had written to the Pope mentioning his concerns on the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Reverend Fernando said that the Pope has responded offering support to do what is required.

The Catholic Church has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Reverend Fernando said that the church wants the recommendations of the Presidential Commission appointed to conduct inquiries into the attacks, to be fully implemented.

He also said that the Criminal Investigations Department must question former Attorney General Dappula de Livera over claims he had allegedly made that there was a “conspiracy” behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

Reverend Fernando said that if the Sri Lankan Government fails to ensure justice then the church is prepared to seek an international investigation.

He said that steps have already been taken to brief the international community as well as the large Sri Lankan Catholics based overseas.

Reverend Fernando said that seeking international support should not be seen as an attempt to betray the country but support the people.

The priest also denied claims that the Catholic Church was working at meeting a political agenda of the opposition.

He insisted that the Catholic Church is not interested in politics and only wants justice for the victims of the Easter attacks.

Reverend Fernando said that the Catholic Church has decided it will continue to fight for justice no matter who is in power.