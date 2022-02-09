Modi and Jaishankar likely to visit Sri Lanka in March 

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Sri Lanka in March, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Sources said that Modi is likely to visit Sri Lanka to attend the BIMSTEC Summit.

Foreign Ministry sources also said that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is likely to visit Sri Lanka soon.

The visits are seen as part of attempts by India to further strengthen its relationship with Sri Lanka.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister G L Peiris have just concluded separate visits to New Delhi.

Rajapaksa is expected to travel to India once again for follow-up discussions.

Following the meeting with Foreign Minister G L Peiris on Monday, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted saying they had a productive meeting.

He said they discussed economic and investment initiatives that will strengthen Sri Lanka at this time and also focused on additional steps to enhance Sri Lanka’s energy security.

Both sides also exchanged views on the fishermen issue and agreed that bilateral mechanisms should meet early. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)