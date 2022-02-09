India seeks clearance for Tamil Nadu delegation to visit Sri Lanka

India has sought clearance for a delegation from Tamil Nadu to visit Sri Lanka to discuss the fate of unsalvageable Indian fishing boats in Sri Lanka.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that it has seen several reports and statements regarding auctioning of Indian fishing vessels in Sri Lanka.

“At the outset, it is stressed that there is an existing bilateral understanding between the Government of India and Government of Sri Lanka on the matter,” the High Commission said.

The High Commission said that in accordance with this understanding, a team from the State of Tamil Nadu, India was to visit Sri Lanka regarding modalities to finalize disposal of unsalvageable Indian fishing boats in Sri Lanka.

The High Commission said it has recently again sought necessary clearance from the Government of Sri Lanka for the visit. (Colombo Gazette)