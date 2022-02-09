Colombo Stock Exchange faces technical issue

The Colombo Stock Exchange faced a technical issue today as a result of which it did not close at the usual time.

The Stock Market operated by the CSE which was scheduled to close automatically at 2.30pm did not close due to a technical fault.

The market was manually halted and closed at 2.39pm, the marketing and international relations department of the CSE said.

In the interest of minimizing the Impact to investors and in the best judgement of the CSE management, it was decided that all transactions executed up to 2.39 pm will remain valid.

The CSE said that the relevant records in the CSE and Central Depository Systems will reflect this position. (Colombo Gazette)