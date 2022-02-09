Canada Police warn of ‘volatile’ protesters

While the protest has been mostly peaceful, police expressed concern about extremist rhetoric coming from far-right groups at the rally. As well as reported racial and homophobic abuse, protesters danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

Officers have issued tickets and warned people away, but have been met by protesters determined to stay, and even a fake bomb threat which authorities said was intended to “deceive and distract” police.

One officer was reportedly attacked while attempting to seize fuel from a protest truck.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, deputy police chief Steve Bell said: “Our message to the demonstrators remains the same: Don’t come. If you do, there will be consequences.”

Incidents under police investigation include alleged hate crimes and property damage.

Mr Bell also disclosed on Tuesday that police had found about 100 trucks with children in them and contacted Children’s Aid Society overs concerns with noise, fumes and hygiene.

Some 740 miles (1,190km) away from Ottawa, Canada’s busiest border crossing was partially reopened on Tuesday after protesting truckers ground traffic to a standstill. Truckers rallying in solidarity with those in Ottawa had blocked the Ambassador Bridge on Monday night, forcing vehicles to take long detours.

The bridge over the Detroit River is a vital trade link between Canada and the US, with more than 40,000 people and $323m (£238m) worth of goods cross it daily.

Sixty business groups from the US and Canada have called for an end to the blockade.