Uzbekistan Airways commences charter operations to Mattala

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier airline of Uzbekistan, will commence operations at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport on the 9th of February 2022.

The airline will operate a weekly flight between Uzbekistan and Mattala every Wednesday starting from 9th February 2022.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited met with the airline at the Air Service World Congress 2021 Forum, held in Dubai last December, and had extensive discussions with Uzbekistan Airways, and as a result, the airline will start operations at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

The team of AASL represented the Air Service World Congress 2021 Forum and was able to attract the airline based on the Government concessions provided to airlines. This initiative will increase the tourist arrival numbers in the country and establish a new source market for the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic situation during the last two years, AASL says it has seen an increase in the number of passenger movements with several foreign airlines operating their flights to MRIA.

MRIA has seen significant growth in the arrival of international tourists in the past two years.

At present, SkyUp Airlines and Gullivair Air are operating and have planned to continue scheduled charter flights. So far during January 2022, these Airlines have carried more than 2900 tourist arrivals into the country.

“With renewed hopes on the aviation industry, AASL has been promoting MRIA to international airlines and tour operators. We are extremely delighted to see Uzbekistan Airlines commencing charter operations connecting new destinations with MRIA. I am sure that this initiative will support the tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka post-pandemic and strengthen the economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka. We have been continuing our efforts to make sure that our airports are operated incompliance with the international standards of health and safety. Further, we plan to continually develop and expand the aviation industry of Sri Lanka and provide an exotic travel experience to passengers” said Major General (Rtd.) G.A Chandrasiri, Chairman, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

“With the view to drive air service development and destination marketing focusing largely on creating awareness, AASL attended the Air Service World Congress 2021 Forum held in Dubai in December 2021. We had discussions with Uzbekistan Airlines and many other, and extremely happy to see that Uzbekistan airways commencing it’s charter flights initially to MRIA and we will continue to negotiate with the airline to commence eventual scheduled flight operations to Sri Lanka airports.

Travellers from Uzbekistan will enjoy ease of access to their preferred travel destinations in the island such as Wildlife parks, beaches, cultural and religious attractions which has made MRIA an attractive Airport for tourism.

Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited has been taking aggressive steps to promote Mattala as an “Exotic tourism destination airport” targeting the hot spots for international tourists such as Ella, Yala, Arugam Bay, and Udawalawa, etc.” said Mr. Shehan Sumanasekara, Director Operations (All Airports), Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited. (Colombo Gazette)