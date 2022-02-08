Samsung Sri Lanka introduces Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Sri Lanka announced the release of its new Galaxy Tab A8, the most streamlined and powerful Tab A Series device yet. The Galaxy Tab A8 packs impressive screen, power and performance into a slim and lightweight design that’s ready for learning, entertaining, connecting and more. It’s a captivating portable experience that matches users’ everyday lifestyles and budgets and seamlessly syncs with other Galaxy devices.

“In what seems like a world where remote working and learning have become the standard, tablets have become a vital item for so many,” said Mr. Kevin SungSu YOU, Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka. “They’re the ideal tool for getting more out of our internet activities, both at home and on the road.” We know that people are increasingly turning to tablets for video chats, online classes, gaming, and streaming, so we packed the Galaxy Tab A8 with great new capabilities to let you connect on a whole new level.”

The Galaxy Tab A8 experience begins with Samsung’s signature tablet design and feel, beloved by users of the Tab S series. Its lightweight form boasts an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a remarkably slim bezel. The result is an 80 percent screen to body ratio, which enables a much more immersive viewing experience than past tablet models. Whether users are streaming a favorite show, gaming with friends or catching up with family on video calls, the Galaxy Tab A8’s quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos® provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth and realism.

Beyond its incredible display, Galaxy Tab A8 packs even more power and performance into Samsung’s Tab A series experience. The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging. Plus, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers several tiers of storage options, so users can pick the one that’s right for them. Choose from 32GB or 64GB. Take advantage of the expandable microSD card feature to get up to 1TB of space. The Galaxy Tab A8 is also now offered with 3GB or 4GB of RAM A 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging means that users can stream for hours on end, without worrying about losing power.

The Galaxy Tab A8 delivers an entertaining and productive experience enhanced by Galaxy’s open ecosystem of devices and partners that aims to make everyday life easier and better in meaningful ways. The past two years have proven tablets can be a gateway to better experiences — for both work and play. The Galaxy Tab A8 offers robust interactive educational content and convenient parental controls that make it easy for parents to provide their kids with a safe and engaging learning environment at home and on the go. Users can instantly access a comprehensive snapshot of device usage and activity all in one place and can set screen time goals and track progress against them throughout the week. Kids can also enjoy a fun, personalized tablet experience, thanks to Samsung’s partnerships with global content partners and the ability to customize the home screen with playful icons and color schemes.

For simpler, powerful multitasking, you can split your screen and use two apps side-by-side, and even add a pop-up window too, with Multi-Active Window. If you’re in a lecture, you can simultaneously chat with classmates, take notes and view a presentation all at once. And when browsing the internet, simply drag a link from your current window to the side to create a split screen. The Drag & Split feature automatically opens a second browser window for more dynamic webpage browsing.

With Galaxy Tab A8’s 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and brand-new Screen Recorder feature, students, teachers and even gamers never have to miss a thing. You can record clear, detailed videos of tutorials or lectures, or even record yourself giving a demonstration with your voice and screen. This feature allows you to record yourself making annotations, as you highlight key points or write on screen, to match what you say with what you see, helping you to focus better and understand your notes. And when you’re ready to transition from your Galaxy Tab A8 to your Galaxy smartphone, share text, a webpage, images and more between the devices with a quick copy and paste.

Most importantly, users can enjoy all the functionality of the Galaxy Tab A8 with confidence and peace of mind. Galaxy Tab A8 is backed by Samsung’s industry-leading Knox security platform with multi-layer protection. Face recognition ensures Galaxy Tab A8 owners are the only ones with easy access to their device. Constant real-time protection of the core software ensures outside threats can’t gain access to the device.

Price and Availability

Priced at LKR.59,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB Memory for wifi-only variant and will be available end of April. LTE variant prices are 69,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB and 74,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB.

Consumers in Sri Lanka can purchase their Galaxy Tab A8 at island-wide authorized dealers of John Keells Office Automation and Softlogic Mobile Distribution which can be easily identified by the Samsung logo placed outside the shop. It will also be available at authorized partners; Softlogic Retail, Singer, Singhagiri and Damro, Network Partners Dialog and Mobitel, and via the online portals; Samsung EStore (samsungsrilanka.lk), MySoftlogic.lk, Keellssuper.com and Kapruka.com.

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments