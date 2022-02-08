Outrage on social media over Rohitha’s comments on Sajith

Social media users expressed outrage over comments made in public by Ports Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Abeygunawardena had made the comments on during a public event held over the weekend.

The Minister questioned the sexuality of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa saying he sounded like a woman.

“If I did not see his face I would think he was a woman,” Abeygunawardena said.

Abeygunawardena said that Government members sounded better than him.

The Minister also questioned the sexuality of Premadasa.

He also said that Premadasa often shook the “three” that he had but eventually lost his “middle one” and had nothing to shake. (Colombo Gazette)