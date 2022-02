New members appointed to COPE and COPA

New members have been appointed to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

The new members of COPE are MPs Mahinda Amaraweera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Rohitha Abeygunawarddena, Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, Jayantha Samaraweera, D.V. Chanaka, Indika Anuruddha Herath, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Rauff Hakeem, Susil Premajayantha, Anura Dissanayake, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Jagath Pushpakumara, Dr. Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramaratne, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, S.M. Marikkar, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam, Madhura Withanage, Sagara Kariyawasam and Professor Charitha Herath.

Professor Charitha Herath was the Chairman of COPE before Parliament was prorogued last December.

Meanwhile, the new members of COPA are MPs Udaya Gammanpila, Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, Tissa Attanakaye, Prof. Tissa Vitarana, Harin Fernando, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, K. Kader Masthan, Mohamed Muzammil, Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hesha Vithanage, Dr. Upul Galappaththi, B.Y.G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Ranjith Bandara and Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. (Colombo Gazette)