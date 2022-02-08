Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that in an operation conducted off the Delft Island 03 Indian trawlers and 11 Indian fishermen were arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Issuing a statement, the Navy said that it is conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

As part of that operation, Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla in the Northern Naval Command seized 03 Indian trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan waters close to the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The Navy also nabbed 11 Indian fishermen aboard the poaching vessels which were engaging in the illegal fishing method known as ‘bottom trawling’.

The Sri Lanka Navy said it will continue to carry out regular operations to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters, with a view to protecting the fisheries resources of the country and the livelihood of local fishermen. (Colombo Gazette)