Kusal Mendis tests positive for Covid

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka national team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), conducted on Monday.

The result of the RAT test was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day.

Mendis is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and has been placed in isolation since Monday.

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and Australia will commence on 11th February 2022 at the SCG. (Colombo Gazette)