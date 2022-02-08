Cabinet approves unique digital ID project

Cabinet has approved a unique digital ID project which is to be implemented with a grant received from the Indian Government.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa thanked India for approving the grant to facilitate the project which will serve as the catalyst for the digitalization drive of Sri Lanka.

Under the project a personal identity verification device will be introduced based on biometric data, a digital tool that can represent the identities of individuals in cyberspace, and the identification of individual identities that can be accurately verified in digital and physical environments by combining the two devices.

The Government said that during bilateral talks between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2019, the Government of India agreed to provide a grant to implement the unique digital ID framework.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Technology, to work towards the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to obtain the said grant and to implement the proposed project. (Colombo Gazette)