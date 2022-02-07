Son of State Minister Arundika Fernando released on bail

The son of State Minister Arundika Fernando, who was remanded over an assault on students of the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama, was granted bail today.

Avinda Randila Jehan Fernando surrendered to the Ragama Police and was produced before a Magistrate.

The Magistrate had, on 3rd February, ordered that he and six others accused of being involved in the incident, be remanded till today.

A vehicle used during the incident was also seized by the Police.

A group of people had forced their way into the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama and assaulted several students.

At least three students who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara had directed the Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack. (Colombo Gazette)