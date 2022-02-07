SJB demands Basil’s resignation over North Korea deal

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa over claims Sri Lanka purchased weapons from North Korea using black money.

Rajapaksa was quoted in the media as saying that during the height of the civil war, Sri Lanka purchased weapons from North Korea using money sourced from the Black Market.

The Foreign Ministry later rejected the media report but there was no denial issued by the Finance Minister.

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Mandumabandara told reporters today that Basil Rajapaksa must resign.

“There is no room in our laws to allow anyone to use black money,” Ranjith Mandumabandara said.

He also said the public have not given the Government a mandate to deal with a country against who sanctions have been imposed by the international community. (Colombo Gazette)