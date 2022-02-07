President orders release of essential items held by customs

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the release of essential items held by the Customs Department.

The President’s Media Division said that a committee headed by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has also been appointed to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities including food.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Bandula Gunawardena, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal and State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)