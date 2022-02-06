Over 160 activists condemn statement against Ambika

Over 160 activists have condemned a Foreign Ministry statement issued against comments made by human rights lawyer and advocate, Ambika Satkunanathan, to the EU Parliament’s Sub-Committee on Human Rights.
In a joint statement, 161 individuals and 47 organisations/networks/trade unionists said they consider the targeting of outspoken members of civil society by a Government institution using dangerous insinuations to be a form of intimidation aimed at stifling dissent and freedom of expression.
“Statements such as this by the Foreign Ministry, we believe, aim to constrain civil society engagement as an independent interlocutor with the international community on democracy and rights issues, standing up for the rights and protection of affected communities and individuals,” the joint statement said.
Issuing a statement earlier, the Foreign Ministry noted with concern what it claims are numerous misleading statements contained in the testimony of Ambika Satkunanathan, during an exchange of views on the situation of human and labour rights in Sri Lanka at the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights on 27 January, 2022. (Colombo Gazette)
Full statement:
Statement of Condemnation
In Solidarity with human rights lawyer and advocate, Ambika Satkunanathan
We, the undersigned civil society individuals and organisations, are deeply concerned by the response of the Foreign Ministry, dated 4th February, 2022, to the statement made by human rights lawyer and advocate, former Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, and Chairperson of the Neelan Tiruchelvam Trust, Ambika Satkunanathan, at the hearing of the European Parliament’s sub-committee on human rights, on the 27th of January, 2022. In her submission, Ms. Satkunanathan made a critical assessment of the human rights situation in Sri Lanka and its international and national obligations to its citizens, and provided recommendations to European Union member states.
Rather than engage substantively with the issues raised, the Sri Lankan Government instead chose to cast aspersions on an individual with an unimpeachable record of principled research, advocacy and public service for the improvement of human rights in Sri Lanka. The attempt by the Foreign Ministry to draw an analogy between the independent advocacy of a Tamil activist and researcher with the claims of the LTTE is both unwarranted, mischievous and chilling. The insinuation that pointing out the differential impact of government policies, state institutions and their practices on Tamil and Muslim communities is in some way ‘stoking hatred among communities’ and harmful to ‘social harmony’ is also deeply troubling. Given how the PTA and ICCPR Act have been used in Sri Lanka in the recent past by the State to target critical individuals and members of minority communities, this characterisation is ominous.
Retaining or losing GSP+ trade privileges is entirely based on the European Union’s assessment of the conduct of the Sri Lankan Government with respect to labour rights, human rights, environmental protection and good governance. The suggestion that it is human rights advocacy that jeopardises GSP+ trade privileges which are crucial for the Sri Lankan economy is highly disingenuous.
We consider the targeting of outspoken members of civil society by a government institution using dangerous insinuations to be a form of intimidation aimed at stifling dissent and freedom of expression. Statements such as this by the Foreign Ministry, we believe, aim to constrain civil society engagement as an independent interlocutor with the international community on democracy and rights issues, standing up for the rights and protection of affected communities and individuals.
Like Ms. Satkunanathan, many in civil society have been raising concerns regarding the operational environment for civil society organisations and activists, and the threat of a repressive new law. We note with deep concern the continuing incidents of harassment of victim-survivors, human rights activists, media workers and civil society organisations by state actors. Creating an enabling environment for civil society will require more than mere assertions that civil society is treated as a partner, and the shifting of the NGO Secretariat to a new Ministry. We remain willing to engage with the government in an honest, principled and constructive dialogue on this, and the other substantive issues raised by Ms. Satkunanathan, which we share and stand-by. However, the targeting of civil society activists in this manner by the Foreign Ministry does not inspire confidence or trust.
We condemn this statement of the Foreign Ministry, and stand in solidarity with Ms. Ambika Satkunanathan and all other civil society activists engaged in the processes of promoting and protecting human rights, democracy and genuine reconciliation in Sri Lanka.
Signatories;
Individuals
- R.A. Ramees
- Ainslie Joseph – Convenor, People’s Movement for Good Governance (PeMOGG)
- Amalini De Sayrah
- Ameena Hussein
- Ameer Faaiz
- Aneesa Firthous
- Anithra Varia
- Anthony Jesudasan
- Anthony Vinoth
- Anuratha Rajaretnam
- Anushani Alagarajah
- Anushaya Collure
- Aruni Jayakody
- Gowthaman
- Bhavani Fonseka
- Bisliya Bhutto
- Ranitha Gnanarajah, AAL
- Chamila Thushari
- Chandra Devanarayana
- Channaka Jayasinghe
- Chintaka Rajapakse
- Chulani Kodikara
- Damaris Wickremesekera
- Dammika Munasinghe – Secretary, Joint Development Officers Centre
- Deekshya Illangasinghe
- Deshamanya Godfrey Yogarajah
- Dharsha Jegatheeswaran
- Dinushika Dissanayake
- Dorin Rajani
- Dinesha Samararatne
- K. Guruparan, Attorney-at-Law
- Kalana Senaratne – University of Peradeniya
- Kaushalya Ariyarathne
- Mahendran Thiruvarangan – University of Jaffna
- Nimalka Fernando, Attorney-at-Law
- Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu
- Radhika Coomaraswamy
- Ruvan Weerasinghe
- Sanjana Hattotuwa
- Thusiyan Nandakumar
- M.S.N. Ekanayaka
- Erandika de Silva – University of Jaffna
- Ermiza Tegal
- Faizun Zackeriya
- Farah Mihlar
- Farzana Haniffa
- Fathima Majitha
- Francis Costa Priyankara
- Francis Raajan
- Gehan Gunatilleke
- Harindrini Corea, Attorney-at-Law
- Herman Kumara
- Hilmy Ahamed
- Hyshyama Hamin – Women’s Rights Activist
- Indunil Usgoda Arachchi
- Iromi Perera
- Ishara Danasekara
- Yardsan Figurado
- Jaabir Raazi Muhammadh
- Jake Oorloff
- Jayani Abeysekara
- Jehan Jegatheesan
- Joanne Senn
- Juwariya Mohideen
- Aingkaran, Attorney-at-Law
- Nihal Ahamad
- J. Brito Fernando
- S. Ratnavale, Attorney-at-Law
- Thananjan
- Kalani Subasinghe
- Kamala Vasuki – Batticaloa
- Kumaran Nadesan
- Kumudini Samuel
- Lahiru Perera – Family Rehabilitation Centre
- Lakkitha Samarakone
- Lakshman Gunasekara – Journalist
- Lal Wijenayake – Convenor, Lawyers For Democracy
- Linus Jayatilake – President, United Federation of Labour
- Lucille Abeykoon
- Luwie Ganeshathasan
- Kusum Silva – Citizens Committee, Gampaha District
- A. Wahid
- Mahaluxmy Kurushanthan
- Maithreyi Rajasingam, Attorney-at-Law
- Mario Arulthas
- Mario Gomez
- Marisa de Silva
- Michael Joachim
- Mike Gabriel
- Mirak Raheem
- M. Saroor
- Nagulan Nesiah
- Nethmini Medawala, Attorney-at-Law
- Nilshan Fonseka
- Nurun Anberiya Hanifa
- Muthulingam
- M. Mujeebur Rahman, LLB
- N. Singham
- Pasan Jayasinghe
- Peter Rezel
- Philip Dissanayake
- Prabodha Rathnanaya, AAL
- Prabu Deepan
- Priyatharshiny Rajendran
- Arjuna Parakrama – University of Peradeniya
- Maithree Wickramasinghe
- Shamala Kumar – University of Peradeniya
- Sumathy Sivamohan – University of Peradeniya
- Puni Selvaratnam
- Raghu Balachandran
- Ramalingam Sivapragasam
- Ramani Muttettuwegama, Attorney-at-Law
- Rehab Mahamoor
- Fr. Nandana Manatunga
- Fr. Terence Fernando
- Sr. Noel Christine Fernando
- Rohana Hettiarachchi
- Rohini Hensman – Writer, Researcher and Activist
- Ruki Fernando
- Kamalakanthan – Social Activist
- Ratnajeevan H. Hoole – Formerly of the Election Commission and UGC, and Michigan State University
- C.C. Elankovan – Lawyer and Development Consultant
- M. Anifa
- T. Ganeshalingam
- Sabra Zahid
- Safana Gul Begum
- Sajini Fernando, AAL
- Sakuntala Kadirgamar
- Sampath Samarakoon – Editor, vikalpa.org
- Sandun Thudugala
- Sanjula Pietersz, AAL
- Sarah Arumugam, AAL
- Sarala Emmanuel – Researcher
- Selvaraja Rajasegar – Editor, maatram.org
- Senaka Perera, AAL
- Senel Wanniarachchi
- Shafinaz Hassendeen
- Shalomi Daniel
- Sharmaine Gunaratne, AAL
- Sheila Richards
- Shivantha Rathnayake
- Shreen Saroor
- Shyamala Gomez
- Sirany Thevakumar – Rights based activist
- Srinath Perera – General Secretary, Free Trade Union Centre
- Stella Victor
- Sunanda Deshapriya – Journalist, Writer and Human Rights Activist
- Sunil Shantha Ganewaththa
- Suren D. Perera, AAL
- Suresh Fernando, Attorney-at-Law
- Swasthika Arulingam
- Sylvester Jayakody – General Secretary, Ceylon Mercantile Industrial and General Workers Union (CMU)
- Tanuja Thurairajah
- Tehani Ariyaratne
- Thiagi Piyadasa – Lawyer and Researcher
- Thyagi Ruwanpathirana – Researcher
- Tisaranee Gunasekara
- Vanie Simon
- Fr. Samuel J. Ponniah
- Visakha Tillekeratne – Independent Activist
- Yamini Ravindran – Attorney-at-Law and Campaigns Director,
Minormatters
Organisations
- Adayaalam Centre for Policy Research (ACPR)
- Affected Women’s Forum (AWF)
- Alliance for Minorities
- Batticaloa District Civil Society Activists Union
- Centre for Human Rights and Development (CHRD)
- Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA)
- Civil and Political Rights Amayam, Batticaloa
- Committee for Protecting Rights of Prisoners
- Dabindu Collective Sri Lanka
- Families of the Disappeared (FoD)
- Forum for a Plural Democracy
- Forum for Affected Families, Mannar
- Human Elevation Organisation (HEO)
- Human Rights Office (HRO), Kandy
- Institute of Social Development (ISD)
- International Centre for Ethnic Studies (ICES)
- Law and Society Trust (LST)
- Lawyer’s Forum for the People
- Mannar Social and Economical Development Organisation (MSEDO)
- Mannar Women’s Development Federation (MWDF)
- Movement for Land and Agricultural Reform (MONLAR)
- Movement for Plantation Peoples’ Land Rights (MPPLR)
- Muslim Women’s Development Trust (MWDT)
- National Fisheries Solidarity Movement (NAFSO)
- NGO National Action Front (NNAF)
- People for Equality and Relief in Lanka (PEARL)
- People’s Action For Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL)
- People’s Alliance for Right to Land (PARL)
- People’s Collective for Climate Justice, Batticaloa
- Plantation Rural Education and Development Organisation (PREDO)
- Praja Abhilasha Network
- Revolutionary Existence for human Development (RED)
- Right to Life Human Rights Centre (R2L)
- Rural Development Foundation
- Samadana/m
- Savistri National Women’s Movement
- Social Institute for Development of Plantation Sector (SIDPS)
- Sri Lanka Young Journalists’ Association
- Suriya Women’s Development Centre
- Tamil Civil Society Forum (TCSF)
- Upcountry Civil Society Collective (UCSC)
- Viluthu
- Voices Movement
- Women and Media Collective (WMC)
- Women for Justice and Peace in Sri Lanka
- Women’s Action Network (WAN)
- Women’s Organisation Working on Disability
All these people (signatories to statement) are all talk, do nothing, and achieve nothing, individuals and organisations. We see these constant; orchestrated and scheduled statements of human rights violations and contrived accusations. They achieve nothing, because people have seen through their facade and motivations; both financial and maintaining relevance ( staying in the game).
There is no doubt, that the majority of these people (signatories) have genuine intent and are “pure of heart”. But, their methods of eliciting change or accountability in the Sri Lankan political context are outdated and sheer madness. How can uneducated, shameless, paddy cultivators, understand the need to comply with International conventions and covenants ?
The achievement of any of our cherished goals cannot and will not be attained with the current modus operandi. They will only be achieved with the formation of a new political party of incorruptible intellectuals and a sustained campaign to educate the masses of the need to have competent people in government.