MiHCM, the global HR technology provider, has been certified compliant with ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

As an internationally recognised set of information security standards published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within the context of the organisation. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organisation.

“Our objective in becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliant is to demonstrate our commitment to stringent information security standards while operating on a global scale,” said Harsha Purasinghe, Chief Executive Officer, MiHCM. “This certification is recognised worldwide as an indication that our ISMS is aligned with information security best practices. It also ensures that our IT risk and security measures are benchmarked to a global standard to ensure credibility with all our customers.”

The certification audit was performed by the well-recognised certification body DNV, who was particularly impressed by MiHCM’s resource usage of Microsoft Azure. DNV is an independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.

Commenting on MiHCM’s ISO 27001:2013 certification, Debatosh Paul, Key Customer Manager, Lead Auditor & Lead Trainer at DNV said: “Team MiHCM was successful in creating and implementing an information security management system that met the requirements of international standard ISO 27001:2013. Technical information security controls have been implemented successfully. It’s worth noting top management’s commitment to implementation support. I wish the team the best of luck on their quest for excellence and continual improvement.”

The groundwork put in by MiHCM towards maintaining information security enabled the company to meet the stringent requirements of this certification, and thereby receive the certification.

Companies across the globe entrust MiHCM with sensitive information, and the ISO/IEC certification is a testimony to the company’s commitment to data protection and compliance. The company’s global footprint extends to more than 500 companies across 21 international markets with clients in large-scale Banking and Finance, Manufacturing, Telco, Professional Services, Retail, and Technology companies.

“Information security has always been a cornerstone of MiHCM’s trustworthy relationship with customers,” said Suren Rupasinghe, Chief Product Officer, MiHCM. “This certification demonstrates our ongoing dedication to improving security management by enhancing the security and reliability of our systems and processes. We are proud of our teams’ commitment and ability to improve how we protect the information we manage by implementing the industry’s finest security standards and procedures.”

As the global workplace and workforce evolve, MiHCM envisions building more employee experiences that support its global clients to nurture the future of work by leveraging the power of technology. The company was also recognised by Microsoft as the ISV partner of the year in 2019 and 2020 and the solution is listed in the global Microsoft ISV catalogue as one of the most comprehensive Digital Solutions in the market.