Lanka IOC increases price of fuel

Lanka IOC (LIOC) has increased the price of fuel, just over a month since fuel prices were last increased in Sri Lanka.

LIOC said that the price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 07 per litre and Auto Diesel by Rs. 03 per litre.

Accordingly, the price of a litre of 92 Octane Petrol will be sold at Rs. 184 per litre and Auto Diesel Rs. 124 per litre.

On December 21 both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation increased the price of fuel.

In December, Lanka Indian Oil increased the price of Petrol 92 ( Octane) from Rs 157 to 177 (Rs 20), 95 (octane ) from Rs 184 to 210 by (Rs 26), Auto diesel from Rs 111 to 121 (Rs 10), Super diesel from Rs 144 to 159 (Rs 15) and Kerosene from Rs 77 to 87 by (Rs 10). (Colombo Gazette)