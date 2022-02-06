Indian singing legend Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

But it was her work in Bollywood, India’s Hindi film industry, that made her a national icon.

The Indian government has announced two days of mourning from Sunday, during which the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

She will also be given a state funeral – the date and venue haven’t been announced yet.

As news broke, tributes began pouring in for Mangeshkar, who was often called the “nightingale of Bollywood”.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the news was “heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over” and added that in her songs “generations found expression of their inner-most emotions”.