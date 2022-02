The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka is continuing to rise with another 23 deaths confirmed today.

The Ministry of Health said that 23 Covid elated deaths were reported yesterday (Saturday) and were confirmed today.

The latest victims include 12 females and 11 males.

Among the 23 Covid victims are 18 people aged 60 and above, 4 between the ages of 30 and 59 years and 1 person below 30 years.

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has now risen to 15,595. (Colombo Gazette)