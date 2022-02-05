Three killed after drowning in Ellewala waterfall

Three people were killed today after drowning while bathing at the Ellewala waterfall in Wellawaya.

A group of six people had gone for a bath while on holiday in the area.

The Police said that the the three victims were among four people who drowned.

One person was rescued while the others had died.

The Police said that the bodies of two victims were recovered.

A number of incidents related to drowning have been reported over the past few weeks.

Victims of drowning have been reported from rivers and the sea around the island.

The public have been urged to exercise caution when going for a bath in a river or at sea.(Colombo Gazette)