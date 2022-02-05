Justin Langer resigns as Australian coach

Justin Langer has resigned as head coach of the Australia men’s team.

The 51-year-old’s contract was expiring in June and Cricket Australia (CA) said he turned down a short-term extension. He took over the role in 2018 following Australia’s ball-tampering scandal against South Africa, but leaves having won the T20 World Cup and The Ashes.

On Friday, England’s temporary director of cricket Andrew Strauss refused to rule out the possibility of Langer becoming Chris Silverwood’s successor.

Silverwood was sacked as England head coach and lead selector on Thursday in the wake of of the 4-0 defeat by Australia in this winter’s Ashes series.

Langer’s management team said his resignation was “effective immediately” ending months of speculation as to whether he would continue as Australia head coach.

In confirming the resignation, CA chief Nick Hockley said: “We are naturally disappointed Justin has decided against continuing as coach but respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future.

“Justin has been an outstanding coach of the Australian men’s team over the past four years. He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured.”

Langer’s manager James Henderson had earlier tweeted: “As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash. Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018.”

Langer replaced Darren Lehmann, who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket and also led to captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being sacked and banned for a year for their part in the controversy, while batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

The Dynamic Sports and Entertain Group (DSEG) announced the resignation on Twitter following a meeting between Langer and Cricket Australia on Friday.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team,” the group said.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

Andrew McDonald, who had been assistant coach, has been appointed interim head coach he is expected to lead Australia’s men’s team when they tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March.

The sides will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one T20 in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. (Courtesy BBC)