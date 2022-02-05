Entry to public places banned to those not fully vaccinated from 30th April

Entry to public places will be banned to those not fully vaccinated from 30th April, a gazette notice issued by the Ministry of Health said.

The gazette states that a person shall not enter any public place without having the proof of being fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID – 19) unless exempted by the Proper Authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka.

For the purposes of the regulation “fully vaccinated ” means that the relevant person has obtained the required doses of the relevant vaccination as specified by the Director General of Health Services.

The Proper Authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka, may from time to time, determine proof of being fully vaccinated, exceptional circumstances to exempt a person from vaccination and, age groups eligible to receive the vaccination.

The exemption certificate to be issued to persons who have been exempted from the relevant vaccination against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID – 19) must be specified by guidelines issued by the Proper Authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka from time to time.

The Ministry of Health said the provisions of the regulations will come into operation on April 30, 2022. (Colombo Gazette)