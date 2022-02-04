US Secretary of State notes support given to Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken noted the support given to Sri Lanka, in his message congratulating Sri Lanka on the 74th anniversary of its independence.

He said that the United States and Sri Lanka have a long history of friendship and partnership.

“As you commemorate your national day, we take a moment to celebrate our joint work on economic recovery, democratic governance, and bringing our people together,” he said.

The US Secretary of State noted that over the last year, the United States and Sri Lanka collaborated to respond to maritime environmental disasters and support affected communities, promote sustainable economic development, and increase opportunities for women and small businesses.

The United States also provided life-saving vaccines, ventilators, and technical assistance to support Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response.

Blinken said that when both governments and societies work together, they can increase prosperity, security, and harmonious relations in both countries and across the globe. (Colombo Gazette)