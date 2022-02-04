Opposition Leader boycotts national Independence Day event

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today boycotted the national Independence Day event held at Independence Square in Colombo.

Parliamentarians of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) also did not attend the event.

Instead, Premadasa attended a religious ceremony held at a Buddhist temple in Colombo to mark Sri Lanka’s 74th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena attended the Independence Day event held at Independence Square in Colombo.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and several Ministers and invitees attended the event.

A number of foreign diplomats who were invited for the event were also in attendance. (Colombo Gazette)